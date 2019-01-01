About this product

This is a heavy duty waterpipe made from 7mm weighted glass, weighing in at 3 pounds. It is much thicker and heavier than your standard 5mm waterpipes. They also added a thicker joint to match the thicker heavier glass. But what really sets this piece apart from others is the beautifully sandblasted frosted pattern that covers this whole waterpipe. The sandblasting is an amazing work of art completed on this beaker. The size makes it so that you can comfortably sit the waterpipe in your lap while you're smoking. Cool your smoke down using the ice pinch placed lower in the tube so that you can load a lot more ice inside. This is one cool piece of smoking art!!