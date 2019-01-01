 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Smoking
  4. Bongs & waterpipes
  5. 15" Straight Tube Bong w/ Single Chamber 8-Arm Tree Perc, by Diamond Glass

15" Straight Tube Bong w/ Single Chamber 8-Arm Tree Perc, by Diamond Glass

by Bat Kountry Online Headshop

Write a review
Bat Kountry Online Headshop Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes 15" Straight Tube Bong w/ Single Chamber 8-Arm Tree Perc, by Diamond Glass
Bat Kountry Online Headshop Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes 15" Straight Tube Bong w/ Single Chamber 8-Arm Tree Perc, by Diamond Glass
Bat Kountry Online Headshop Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes 15" Straight Tube Bong w/ Single Chamber 8-Arm Tree Perc, by Diamond Glass
Bat Kountry Online Headshop Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes 15" Straight Tube Bong w/ Single Chamber 8-Arm Tree Perc, by Diamond Glass
Bat Kountry Online Headshop Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes 15" Straight Tube Bong w/ Single Chamber 8-Arm Tree Perc, by Diamond Glass

$149.00MSRP

About this product

The chamber holds a beautifully designed 8-arm tree percolator that creates a thorough cleaning cycle, filtering your smoke starting at the bottom of your chamber through each one of its 8 arms. Your cleansed smoke then travels up past the added ice pinch where ice can be put in to give you that cooler feeling hit. A little splash of color, and you have one of the most classic excellent functioning pieces out there.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Bat Kountry Online Headshop Logo
A carefully curated selection of the best bongs (water pipes,) hand pipes, bubblers, grinders, ash catchers, dabbers, nails, and more. Our brands use only the best materials, including thick scientific glass. Diamond Glass, Biohazard Glass, Icon Glass! Secure SSL encryption, fast shipping, discreet and safe packaging. Our customer service is second to none! Check out our prices at www.batkountry.com.