15" Straight Tube Bong w/ Single Chamber 8-Arm Tree Perc, by Diamond Glass
by Bat Kountry Online HeadshopWrite a review
$149.00MSRP
About this product
The chamber holds a beautifully designed 8-arm tree percolator that creates a thorough cleaning cycle, filtering your smoke starting at the bottom of your chamber through each one of its 8 arms. Your cleansed smoke then travels up past the added ice pinch where ice can be put in to give you that cooler feeling hit. A little splash of color, and you have one of the most classic excellent functioning pieces out there.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.