About this product

Dynamic straight tube style waterpipe by ICON Glass. This is a waterpipe to show off with confidence. Decorated with ICON's fun logos and colors you instantly fall for and a design to marvel at. The reinforced joint carries a matching colored funnel bowl, great for packing a nice size hit. The built-in joint leads you into the first chamber which holds this great filtering sponge percolator, which soaks up your smoke and squeezes it out through bubbles of water to filter and cleanse the smoke in high quality. Afterwards, it floats through a blown-out honeycomb sphere which disperses your smoke into micro bubbles for ultimate filtration. Your smoke rises smoothly to your satisfaction. ICON has also added a dichroic marble on the side to give this magnificent piece even more flair. This is ICON's Highlife piece... sure to be a hit anywhere you take it!