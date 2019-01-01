 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Smoking
  4. Bongs & waterpipes
  5. 16" Straight Tube Bong w/ Dual Matrix Perc, by Diamond Glass

16" Straight Tube Bong w/ Dual Matrix Perc, by Diamond Glass

by Bat Kountry Online Headshop

Write a review
Bat Kountry Online Headshop Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes 16" Straight Tube Bong w/ Dual Matrix Perc, by Diamond Glass
Bat Kountry Online Headshop Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes 16" Straight Tube Bong w/ Dual Matrix Perc, by Diamond Glass
Bat Kountry Online Headshop Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes 16" Straight Tube Bong w/ Dual Matrix Perc, by Diamond Glass
Bat Kountry Online Headshop Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes 16" Straight Tube Bong w/ Dual Matrix Perc, by Diamond Glass
Bat Kountry Online Headshop Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes 16" Straight Tube Bong w/ Dual Matrix Perc, by Diamond Glass

$219.95MSRP

About this product

This is like the ultimate trophy for smokers of a higher breed. This is the Heisman by Diamond Glass. Standing 16 inches tall, this water pipe is not just a beauty to look at, but functions like a true champ. It comes with not one, but two matrix percolators. The first perc starts your filtration from the bottom of the built-in joint all the way to the next marvelous matrix showerhead. If you have not seen one of Diamonds matrix showerheads up close, you are seriously missing out. It is incredibly fine-cut and fire-polished to perfection. They have added a beautiful reversal pattern on the head of the showerhead to really bring the artistry out. This thing produces a bubble action that just cleanses your smoke, giving you that smooth hit we all strive for. The added color touches and logos all come together to really make this piece stand out. Even the bowl is color-matched and has a built in screen.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Bat Kountry Online Headshop Logo
A carefully curated selection of the best bongs (water pipes,) hand pipes, bubblers, grinders, ash catchers, dabbers, nails, and more. Our brands use only the best materials, including thick scientific glass. Diamond Glass, Biohazard Glass, Icon Glass! Secure SSL encryption, fast shipping, discreet and safe packaging. Our customer service is second to none! Check out our prices at www.batkountry.com.