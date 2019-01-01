About this product

The Diamond Sea Mine just has it all. It is a beaker bong that starts with a stemless joint that leads to two multi-arm ball percs that resemble sea mines. This starts the bubbling action that leads to the next chamber where a 10 arm attached tree perc awaits. The tree perc continues the filtration process and any water and smoke that get sent up is met with another 4 arm perk that acts as a last filter and splash guard. By the time the smoke hits your lips it has been processed perfectly to give you that smooth clean hit. Diamond has also added there signature coloring throughout the piece to give it a little more flare. Comes with color match 18mm funnel bowl.