  5. 18" Straight Tube Bong w/ Inline Honeycomb Perc, by ICON Glass

18" Straight Tube Bong w/ Inline Honeycomb Perc, by ICON Glass

by Bat Kountry Online Headshop

$119.00MSRP

About this product

One of ICON's newest additions is this two-toned honeycomb inline. The design is classic and functionally excellent. It comes with a beautiful black bowl, and I have always loved the graphics that ICON puts on their pieces. Their pieces are truly Iconic.

About this brand

A carefully curated selection of the best bongs (water pipes,) hand pipes, bubblers, grinders, ash catchers, dabbers, nails, and more. Our brands use only the best materials, including thick scientific glass. Diamond Glass, Biohazard Glass, Icon Glass! Secure SSL encryption, fast shipping, discreet and safe packaging. Our customer service is second to none! Check out our prices at www.batkountry.com.