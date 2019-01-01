 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  18mm Wig Wag Male Bowl

18mm Wig Wag Male Bowl

by Bat Kountry Online Headshop

$25.00

About this product

There's a heavy mixture of colors in this wig-wag bowl. Vibrant colors and a lot of room for packing dry herb with this 18mm wig wag bowl. Little extra glass drops are added to the side of this bowl to help prevent it from rolling around, plus it's easier to handle.

About this brand

A carefully curated selection of the best bongs (water pipes,) hand pipes, bubblers, grinders, ash catchers, dabbers, nails, and more. Our brands use only the best materials, including thick scientific glass. Diamond Glass, Biohazard Glass, Icon Glass! Secure SSL encryption, fast shipping, discreet and safe packaging. Our customer service is second to none! Check out our prices at www.batkountry.com.