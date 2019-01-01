About this product

If you're like me, you like to see all the functions at work when you take a rip. That's what makes this see through clear silicone piece special. It's a two-chamber rig with a honeycomb and showerhead function built in. It's got color added at all the right places and cleared out enough everywhere else to where you can see the bubbles and action of this little piece at work. This rig comes with a glass screen funnel bowl and a dab tool. Hits like a champ!