About this product

This hand pipe has all the bells and whistles. First-off, for function and use, it's got a great shape and added glass nubs and strips for comfort in your hand. It's got a nice sized sunken bowl for you to pack, and the carb placement on the side is just where you would want it. Now for the look of this handpipe- it's... just... stunning. It's got a multi-colored reversal pattern put in right at the head of the pipe, and the added horn handle just makes the piece pop. Great for dry herb use.