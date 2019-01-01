 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
The Genie Glass Bubbler Hand Pipe

by Bat Kountry Online Headshop

Seriously, you're going to put some herb in this work of art and smoke it? That's what our staff was debating about when this beautiful 7-inch Genie bubbler came to our attention. It's a stand-alone work of art. It's definitely what you'd wish for in a bubbler, and more. The wig-wag patterns and reversal work is just... BEAUTIFUL. It also has a large dichroic marble put in and a little mushroom marble added for extra flair. But the overall design and shape of this bubbler is what sets it apart... just glass blowing at its finest!!

A carefully curated selection of the best bongs (water pipes,) hand pipes, bubblers, grinders, ash catchers, dabbers, nails, and more. Our brands use only the best materials, including thick scientific glass. Diamond Glass, Biohazard Glass, Icon Glass! Secure SSL encryption, fast shipping, discreet and safe packaging. Our customer service is second to none! Check out our prices at www.batkountry.com.