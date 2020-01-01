1:1 Transdermal Compound 100mg
by Mary's Medicinals
1 piece
$50.00
TO GET YOU BACK IN THE GYM Feeling sore after an intense workout or a long day? This gel is crafted to be a part of your post workout routine. The potent trio of menthol, capsicum, and camphor offers an immediate warming and cooling sensation.
