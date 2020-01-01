 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
ORIGINAL CBD Tincture

by BATCH by WI Hemp Scientific

About this product

The batch that made BATCH. The same formulation as our fan-favorite WI Hemp Scientific Full-Spectrum blend. Available in three concentrations and a new mini version. This balanced blend is the perfect way to upgrade your wellness routine.

About this brand

BATCH is a premium CBD brand the sources from local, organic hemp farmers. Through their in-house extraction and formulation processes, they are able to maintain an unparalleled level of quality.