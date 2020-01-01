Low Dose Tincture 250mg
by Evermore Cannabis Company
1 piece
$40.00
Pickup 14.5 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
The batch that made BATCH. The same formulation as our fan-favorite WI Hemp Scientific Full-Spectrum blend. Available in three concentrations and a new mini version. This balanced blend is the perfect way to upgrade your wellness routine.
Be the first to review this product.