About this product

100% pure, uncut C02 extracted distillate, nug-run oil. From the only Certified GMP, and research license holding company. The gram is fully activated, and can also be used to dress a joint. Formulated to be the cleanest, purest dabs out there. Additive free / No residual solvents / hydrocarbon free. Same strain, same batch terpenes reintroduced for maximum flavor. Good for high temperature dabbing - NO residuals so nothing in product to burn.