 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Sativa Sap 1g

Sativa Sap 1g

by Batch Signature Extracts

Write a review
Batch Signature Extracts Concentrates Solvent Sativa Sap 1g

Similar items

Show all

About this product

100% pure, uncut C02 extracted distillate, nug-run oil. From the only Certified GMP, and research license holding company. The gram is fully activated, and can also be used to dress a joint. Formulated to be the cleanest, purest dabs out there. Additive free / No residual solvents / hydrocarbon free. Same strain, same batch terpenes reintroduced for maximum flavor. Good for high temperature dabbing - NO residuals so nothing in product to burn.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Batch Signature Extracts Logo