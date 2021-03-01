 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Search Leafly

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Pineapple Express Delta8 Cartridge
Hybrid

Pineapple Express Delta8 Cartridge

by Bay Smokes

Skip to Reviews
5.01
Bay Smokes Concentrates Cartridges Pineapple Express Delta8 Cartridge

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

This cartridge is produced from the highest quality hemp-derived Delta-8 THC with pure cannabis terpenes for superior smell and flavor! If you are a fan of any cannabis product you're sure to love Delta-8 THC! This is a hemp product and is compliant with the 2018 Farm Bill! Contains < 0.3% Delta-9 THC. Federally Legal to SELL and SHIP in the USA No Heavy Metals or Pesticides Lab Tested for Potency <0.3% Delta-9-THC (hemp product) Pineapple Express – fruity, floral with tropical and pine flavor profile Sativa dominant hybrid Main Terpenes: Beta-Caryophyllene, Terpinolene, Myrcene, Limonene, Linalool, Ocimene, alpha-Pinene, beta-Pinene, Valencene

About this brand

Bay Smokes Logo
The highest quality Delta-8 & CBD Hemp Flower, Extracts, Vapes, and Cartridges. All farm bill compliant. Made and distributed in the USA. We currently are the largest hemp brand on Instagram @baysmokes

About this strain

Pineapple Express

Pineapple Express
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Pinene

Pineapple Express combines the potent and flavorful forces of parent strains Trainwreck and Hawaiian. The smell is likened to fresh apple and mango, with a taste of pineapple, pine, and cedar. This hard-hitting hybrid provides a long-lasting energetic buzz perfect for productive afternoons and creative escapes.

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

2 days ago
w........4
I tried out Bay Smokes flower and pineapple on the first order and it slaps! 11/10