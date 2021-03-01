Pineapple Express Delta8 Cartridge
About this product
This cartridge is produced from the highest quality hemp-derived Delta-8 THC with pure cannabis terpenes for superior smell and flavor! If you are a fan of any cannabis product you're sure to love Delta-8 THC! This is a hemp product and is compliant with the 2018 Farm Bill! Contains < 0.3% Delta-9 THC. Federally Legal to SELL and SHIP in the USA No Heavy Metals or Pesticides Lab Tested for Potency <0.3% Delta-9-THC (hemp product) Pineapple Express – fruity, floral with tropical and pine flavor profile Sativa dominant hybrid Main Terpenes: Beta-Caryophyllene, Terpinolene, Myrcene, Limonene, Linalool, Ocimene, alpha-Pinene, beta-Pinene, Valencene
About this brand
Bay Smokes
About this strain
Pineapple Express
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
- Pinene
Pineapple Express combines the potent and flavorful forces of parent strains Trainwreck and Hawaiian. The smell is likened to fresh apple and mango, with a taste of pineapple, pine, and cedar. This hard-hitting hybrid provides a long-lasting energetic buzz perfect for productive afternoons and creative escapes.