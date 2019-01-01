About this product
Bayflower's Indica-dominant Hybrid Sunset Sherbet is a delightfully refreshing cross of Pink Panties and Girl Scout Cookies. Veterans and novice smokers alike adore Sunset Sherbet's delicious fruit aromas and matching sweet berry flavors. This strain gives you a jolt of cerebral energy bursts through its heavy helping of body relaxation. Sunset Sherbet is helpful for anxiety, chronic pain, insomnia, stress, or mood swings. Vibe: Chill THC % 73.9% CBD % 0.93% Notes of Citrus, Cinnamon, Pine Terpenes: Limonene, Caryophyllene, Pinene Testing by Harren's Labs
Heir to the GSC throne is Sherbert, also known as Sherbet and/or Sunset Sherbert, an indica-leaning hybrid with intoxicatingly potent effects. Bred by Mr. Sherbinski, Sherbert inherits the genetic lineage of its GSC parent, whose ancestors include the famed OG Kush, Cherry Pie, and Durban Poison. Crossed with Pink Panties, Sherbert exhibits powerful full-body effects elevated by a jolt of cerebral energy. A complex aroma colors Sherbert with notes of skunky citrus, sweet berry, and that candy-like smell redolent of its GSC parent. Stress, tension, and sour moods melt away with the carefree mindset and physical relaxation that comes with this rich hybrid.