  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Ingestible
  5. Peyote Cookies RSO 1g
Indica

Peyote Cookies RSO 1g

by BBB Farms

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this strain

Peyote Cookies

Peyote Cookies

Peyote Cookies by Barney’s Farm was created by crossing Peyote Purple and Barney’s famous Cookies Kush. It was developed through a detailed selection and back-crossing process that helped isolate the very best qualities of both parent strains, resulting in a vigorous hybrid flower that is easy to grow and pleasurable to consume. The flowering plant displays a dazzling ruby red and purple complexion coupled with delicious flavors of guava, vanilla, coffee, and earth. This strain is also mold and mildew-resistant and grows superbly indoors or outdoors. 

About this brand

