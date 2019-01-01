 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. Natural 500mg Broad Spectrum (THC-Free) Hemp CBD Oil

by Be Jubie

Our premium, safe and effective CBD oil is sourced from Colorado farms that use sustainable farming practices. The natural flavor tastes great. View the certificate of analysis (COA) on our site to ensure cannabinoid potency and that our CBD oil is free of heavy metals and solvents.

Be Jubie strives to impact the daily lives of our customers by improving their overall wellness through the use of our high quality, all-natural, THC-free Broad Spectrum Hemp CBD products. All of our products are 3rd party laboratory tested and sourced from Colorado Hemp farms that use sustainable farming practices. We are passionate about breaking the stigma of cannabis, supporting mental health and cannabinoid therapy research, and advocating for minority equity in the cannabis industry. We believe everyone deserves to feel Jubie!