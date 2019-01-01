About this product
Liquid Herbz are a premium, certified organic e-liquid made using 100% vegetable glycerine, herbs and nothing else. 100% VG must be vaped with a sub-ohm vaporizer and tank. Bear Blend e-liquids are made from the finest organic ingredients; 100% USDA certified organic, biodynamic and fair trade. Bear Blend herbal products are carefully hand-crafted in small batches in our USDA certified organic southern Oregon facility. 100% USDA Certified Organic Ingredients Vegetable Glycerin, Red Raspberry, Mullein, Mugwort, Lavender Flowers, Damiana, Marshmallow, Hops, Wormwood, Valerian, Passion Flower, Lobelia, Tarragon and Water Soluble Coconut or Star Anise Extract
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.