  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Vaping
  4. Vaporizer accessories
  5. Moon Liquid Herbz

Moon Liquid Herbz

by Bear Blend

$19.95MSRP

About this product

Liquid Herbz are a premium, certified organic e-liquid made using 100% vegetable glycerine, herbs and nothing else. 100% VG must be vaped with a sub-ohm vaporizer and tank. Bear Blend e-liquids are made from the finest organic ingredients; 100% USDA certified organic, biodynamic and fair trade. Bear Blend herbal products are carefully hand-crafted in small batches in our USDA certified organic southern Oregon facility. 100% USDA Certified Organic Ingredients Vegetable Glycerin, Red Raspberry, Mullein, Mugwort, Lavender, Damiana, Catnip, Rose Petals, Passion Flower, Motherwort, Calendula, St. John’s Wort, Holy Basil and Water Soluble Rose or Berry Blend Extract

About this brand

Bear Blend™ is a premier line of certified organic additive free herbal ceremonial blends and Liquid Herbz™. The herbal blends can be enjoyed in a tea, a pipe, vaporizer or rolling paper and can also be blended with other herbs and tobacco. The certified organic vegetable based Liquid Herbz are compatible with all the top e-cigs and vape pens and can be ingested sub-lingually. RYO (roll your own). Vape it as a flower or concentrate. Put it in your pipe. Enjoy it as a tea, hot or cold.