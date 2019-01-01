 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Smoking
  4. Smoking accessories
  5. OG Bear Blend Herbal Ceremonial Blend

OG Bear Blend Herbal Ceremonial Blend

by Bear Blend

Write a review
Bear Blend Smoking Smoking Accessories OG Bear Blend Herbal Ceremonial Blend
Bear Blend Smoking Smoking Accessories OG Bear Blend Herbal Ceremonial Blend
Bear Blend Smoking Smoking Accessories OG Bear Blend Herbal Ceremonial Blend
Bear Blend Smoking Smoking Accessories OG Bear Blend Herbal Ceremonial Blend

$14.95MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

Ceremonial blends are used as a tea, a smoke, a vape or an incense. Herbs have been used to relax and reconnect for 100s of years. Enjoy alone or blended with other herbs. Bear Blend is made from the finest herbs; 100% USDA certified certified organic, biodynamic and fair trade. The blends are hand-crafted in a USDA certified organic facility in Southern Oregon. 100% USDA Certified Organic Ingredients Red Raspberry, Mullein, Lavender, Mugwort, Rose Petals, Damiana, Catnip, Calendula, Lobelia and Fair Trade Vanilla Bean.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Bear Blend Logo
Bear Blend™ is a premier line of certified organic additive free herbal ceremonial blends and Liquid Herbz™. The herbal blends can be enjoyed in a tea, a pipe, vaporizer or rolling paper and can also be blended with other herbs and tobacco. The certified organic vegetable based Liquid Herbz are compatible with all the top e-cigs and vape pens and can be ingested sub-lingually. RYO (roll your own). Vape it as a flower or concentrate. Put it in your pipe. Enjoy it as a tea, hot or cold.