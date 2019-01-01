About this product
Liquid Herbz are a premium, certified organic e-liquid made using 100% vegetable glycerine, herbs and nothing else. 100% VG must be vaped with a sub-ohm vaporizer and tank. Bear Blend e-liquids are made from the finest organic ingredients; 100% USDA certified organic, biodynamic and fair trade. Bear Blend herbal products are carefully hand-crafted in small batches in our USDA certified organic southern Oregon facility. 100% USDA Certified Organic Ingredients Red Raspberry, Mullein, Ginko Biloba, Gotu Kola, Damiana, Mugwort, Lavender, Mate, Calamus, Lobelia, and Skullcap
