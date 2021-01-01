 Loading…

Inspired Pastilles

by Beboe

Beboe Edibles Candy Inspired Pastilles

About this product

Lift your spirits with Inspired Blend Pastilles. Intended for all hours of the day, Inspired Pastilles are the sweet-tart treat designed to shed that self-consciousness, and get down to creative business. If you were looking for the ideal dinner party companion, this is it. 100% Natural // Vegan // Gluten-Free // Dairy-Free // Low-Sugar Socially-dosed: 5mg THC / piece

My mother was diagnosed with cancer when I was very young and my grandmother visited frequently to help care for her. She cleaned up the house and cooked for us. One thing she made each trip were brownies. She made one tray for us kids, and one tray for Mom, but Mom’s brownies were strictly off limits...kept under lock and key in a closet. Of course we would go through our rations in 24 hours, turning our sights on mom’s reserve. We were reminded each time that mom was really sick, deserved to have her own brownies, and backed off. We found out years later that mom’s brownies were made with marijuana. They would help the nausea brought on by the sickness and brought back her appetite. I laugh every time I imagine that little 85 year old woman wandering around our local grocer, trying to find someone who could help her buy a bag of weed. In appreciation of all she did to bring warmth and love into our house, we started Beboe to offer the sophisticated cannabis consumer an experience unlike any other on the market.

