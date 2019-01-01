 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
3rd Coast Panama Chunk is a versatile hybrid, providing cerebral and physical effects that helps alleviate anxiety, depression, insomnia, and migraines. Patients may expect euphoria and potency, mood elevation, physical relaxation and pain relief may vary from patient to patient.

3rd Coast Panama Chunk by Bedford Grow is a cross between East Coast Panama Chunk (Panama F7 x Deep Chunk) and Sour Diesel. This vigorous strain creates dense, resinous buds that reek of pine and fuel. Panama Chunk is a potent and versatile hybrid that provides immediate mood elevation and stress relief, making it ideal after a long day. The strain’s varied cerebral and physical effects help consumers abate anxiety and insomnia while also tending to migraines and muscular pain. 

From seed to patient, Bedford Grow upholds itself to the highest standards in plant care and quality products to provide therapeutic healing for the patients of Illinois.