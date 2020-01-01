 Loading…
Hybrid

Bedford Glue Pre-Roll 1g

by Bedford Grow

Bedford Glue

Bedford Glue

Bedford Glue is a Midwest twist on one of the cannabis industry's rising stars. This strain was created by combining Gorilla Glue #1 with Highwayman, lending a stimulating alertness to Gorilla Glue #1's robust potency. It has a forest-like aroma with notes of pine, pepper, and herbs. Bedford Glue is generally a heady strain with mild body effects, making it an suitable hybrid for consumers seeking a THC content above 20% without overly debilitating effects. 

 

About this brand

From seed to patient, Bedford Grow upholds itself to the highest standards in plant care and quality products to provide therapeutic healing for the patients of Illinois.