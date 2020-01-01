Bedford Glue is a Midwest twist on one of the cannabis industry’s rising stars. This strain was created by combining Gorilla Glue #1 with Highwayman, lending a stimulating alertness to Gorilla Glue #1’s robust potency. It has a forest-like aroma with notes of pine, pepper, and herbs. Bedford Glue is generally a heady strain with mild body effects, making it an suitable hybrid for consumers seeking a THC content above 20% without overly debilitating effects.