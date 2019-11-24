blackcaesar64 on November 24th, 2019

1 - 5 Scale Review 3.5g purchase Appearance: 5 of 5 - Very well trimmed, nicely sized nuggs to make up this 1/8 didn't feel cheated by amount per cost. Viewed nuggs with naked eye and also under lighted magnification; very frosty and covered with sparkling crystals. Smell/Taste (received while smelling): 5 of 5 - Dried Orange peel smell with slight hint of fuel (diesel); smells blend well. Flavor 4 of 5 (taken via vape pen) 1st hit very smooth, the slight taste of citrus rolls across the tongue on inhale, exhale delivers a very slight Sweet Potato taste (baked sweetness) Effect: 5 of 5 (while watching The Goonies) after 2 vaped hits feeling goes immediately upstairs to work, calming effect, alert but not "speedy" I'd 5 Star it all around day-time use, social events or at home entertainment or something a little nice for that extra added boost of energy.