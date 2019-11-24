 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  BG Orange Whip

BG Orange Whip

by Bedford Grow

Bedford Grow Cannabis Flower BG Orange Whip

About this product

Hybrid

1 customer review

blackcaesar64

1 - 5 Scale Review 3.5g purchase Appearance: 5 of 5 - Very well trimmed, nicely sized nuggs to make up this 1/8 didn't feel cheated by amount per cost. Viewed nuggs with naked eye and also under lighted magnification; very frosty and covered with sparkling crystals. Smell/Taste (received while smelling): 5 of 5 - Dried Orange peel smell with slight hint of fuel (diesel); smells blend well. Flavor 4 of 5 (taken via vape pen) 1st hit very smooth, the slight taste of citrus rolls across the tongue on inhale, exhale delivers a very slight Sweet Potato taste (baked sweetness) Effect: 5 of 5 (while watching The Goonies) after 2 vaped hits feeling goes immediately upstairs to work, calming effect, alert but not "speedy" I'd 5 Star it all around day-time use, social events or at home entertainment or something a little nice for that extra added boost of energy.

About this brand

From seed to patient, Bedford Grow upholds itself to the highest standards in plant care and quality products to provide therapeutic healing for the patients of Illinois.