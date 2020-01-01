Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
BG Purple Haze is a cross of BG Purple Linda by Northern Lights Haze. This line was specifically selected for its effects and aroma/flavor profile. Notes of berry lemonade and citrus candy mingle with hints of pungency and funk, while the effects are moderately potent and soft in tenor. BG Purple Haze is a versatile hybrid for use day or evening as this cultivar elevates the mood while lending a focused and creative state of mind. Gentle, but effective, patients may find relief from stress, depression, and pain with this strain. Aroma: Fruity, earthy, sweet, citrus Effects: Happy, tranquil, relaxing, uplifting
Popularized by Jimi Hendrix’s 1967 classic, Purple Haze delivers a dreamy burst of euphoria that brings veteran consumers back to their psychedelic heyday. This nostalgic sativa staple remains cherished for its high energy cerebral stimulation that awakens creativity and blissful contentment throughout the day. Purple Haze is believed to have descended from parent strains Purple Thai and Haze, which pass on a mix of sweet and earthy flavors underscored by notes of berry and sharp spice. Purple Haze buds typically acquire vibrant hues of lavender that further justify the naming of this strain.