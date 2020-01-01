About this product

BG Purple Haze is a cross of BG Purple Linda by Northern Lights Haze. This line was specifically selected for its effects and aroma/flavor profile. Notes of berry lemonade and citrus candy mingle with hints of pungency and funk, while the effects are moderately potent and soft in tenor. BG Purple Haze is a versatile hybrid for use day or evening as this cultivar elevates the mood while lending a focused and creative state of mind. Gentle, but effective, patients may find relief from stress, depression, and pain with this strain. Aroma: Fruity, earthy, sweet, citrus Effects: Happy, tranquil, relaxing, uplifting