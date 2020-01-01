 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. BG Purple Haze

BG Purple Haze

by Bedford Grow

Write a review
Bedford Grow Cannabis Flower BG Purple Haze

Similar items

Show all

About this product

BG Purple Haze is a cross of BG Purple Linda by Northern Lights Haze. This line was specifically selected for its effects and aroma/flavor profile. Notes of berry lemonade and citrus candy mingle with hints of pungency and funk, while the effects are moderately potent and soft in tenor. BG Purple Haze is a versatile hybrid for use day or evening as this cultivar elevates the mood while lending a focused and creative state of mind. Gentle, but effective, patients may find relief from stress, depression, and pain with this strain. Aroma: Fruity, earthy, sweet, citrus Effects: Happy, tranquil, relaxing, uplifting

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Purple Haze

Purple Haze

Popularized by Jimi Hendrix’s 1967 classic, Purple Haze delivers a dreamy burst of euphoria that brings veteran consumers back to their psychedelic heyday. This nostalgic sativa staple remains cherished for its high energy cerebral stimulation that awakens creativity and blissful contentment throughout the day. Purple Haze is believed to have descended from parent strains Purple Thai and Haze, which pass on a mix of sweet and earthy flavors underscored by notes of berry and sharp spice. Purple Haze buds typically acquire vibrant hues of lavender that further justify the naming of this strain.

About this brand

Bedford Grow Logo
From seed to patient, Bedford Grow upholds itself to the highest standards in plant care and quality products to provide therapeutic healing for the patients of Illinois.