HalfBakedJedi on July 1st, 2018

Nice piney flavour. Potent stuff. Nice piney flavour. At first feels like a sativa-gives you a kick in the head then starts your energy going. It levels off after a few minutes then gives you a sort of mellow but energetic high with a fairly clear mind. You could play games on this stuff, converse with friends, or go throw a frisbee. You can also chill on the couch but it wont leave you unable to get up. If you don't take too much, it doesn't make your heart race or get you paranoid, but many strains can if you don't treat them with respect. For a newbie, this would not be so overwhelming, and because it doesn't make your mind go too far, it wouldn't freak you out. As I said though its potent so take a toke and sample its effects first and your laughing. It is very much like Trainwreck except not as much euphoria .