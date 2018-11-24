 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Chemnesia

Chemnesia

by Bedford Grow

Skip to Reviews
5.02
Bedford Grow Cannabis Flower Chemnesia

About this product

Chemnesia is a high potency Sativa flower possessing high levels of Beta- Caryophyllene, which prevents some of the less favorable effects of THC, such as anxiety. With this flower patients may experience cerebral, euphoric, uplifting effects. The levels of Terpinolene in this flower patients may find high doses sedating. THC: 1.22% THCA: 23.44% CBD: 0.0% CBDA: 0.12%

2 customer reviews

5.02

write a review

Bigmike527

Excellent One of The Assistant Managers At My Dispensary And Management of my Dispensary Gave Me A Sample 8th.This Chemnesia gets me ready to go out the door to face the world each day!!! I am clinically Diagnosed with Agoraphobia Mass Anxiety Disorder!! Just like to thank Katie,Tom,Bill And Andrew Of MCC Outside Chicago ..All employees as well As Bedford Grow As Well... Kudos On A Nice Product! And As Always Thanks To Leafly For this Platform!! STOP BIG PHARMA 💚💚💚

Chichick

Only thing that helps me sleep. Perfect for a nap when nerve pain is high.

About this brand

Bedford Grow Logo
From seed to patient, Bedford Grow upholds itself to the highest standards in plant care and quality products to provide therapeutic healing for the patients of Illinois.