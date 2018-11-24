Bigmike527 on November 24th, 2018

Excellent One of The Assistant Managers At My Dispensary And Management of my Dispensary Gave Me A Sample 8th.This Chemnesia gets me ready to go out the door to face the world each day!!! I am clinically Diagnosed with Agoraphobia Mass Anxiety Disorder!! Just like to thank Katie,Tom,Bill And Andrew Of MCC Outside Chicago ..All employees as well As Bedford Grow As Well... Kudos On A Nice Product! And As Always Thanks To Leafly For this Platform!! STOP BIG PHARMA 💚💚💚