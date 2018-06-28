 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Cookies

by Bedford Grow

About this product

Cookies is an Indica strain with a sweet citrus and warm chocolate flavor. This potent strain may lead patients to experience positive social interactions as well as powerful pain relief. Strain is recommended for evening medicating due to a sedating finish.

Johnnyjohnson898

Love it it's right up ther with Jack herrer

About this brand

From seed to patient, Bedford Grow upholds itself to the highest standards in plant care and quality products to provide therapeutic healing for the patients of Illinois.