Johnnyjohnson898
on June 28th, 2018
Love it it's right up ther with Jack herrer
Cookies is an Indica strain with a sweet citrus and warm chocolate flavor. This potent strain may lead patients to experience positive social interactions as well as powerful pain relief. Strain is recommended for evening medicating due to a sedating finish.
