  5. Gold King Thai

Gold King Thai

by Bedford Grow

Bedford Grow Cannabis Flower Gold King Thai

Gold King Thai is a Sativa strain. This flower may inspire creativity without inducing paranoia or anxiety. With a very smooth experience from beginning to finish, this flower is ideal for patients to use day or night when a boost is needed.

From seed to patient, Bedford Grow upholds itself to the highest standards in plant care and quality products to provide therapeutic healing for the patients of Illinois.