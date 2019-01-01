About this product
Gold King Thai is a Sativa strain. This flower may inspire creativity without inducing paranoia or anxiety. With a very smooth experience from beginning to finish, this flower is ideal for patients to use day or night when a boost is needed.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this brand
Bedford Grow
From seed to patient, Bedford Grow upholds itself to the highest standards in plant care and quality products to provide therapeutic healing for the patients of Illinois.