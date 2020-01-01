 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Pootie Tang Gold Dust 1g

Pootie Tang Gold Dust 1g

Pootie Tang

Pootie Tang is more than a movie based on a sketch from The Chris Rock Show. An award-winning sativa from Colorado, Pootie Tang crosses LA Kush and Tang Tang, and it was bred to mellow out the raciness of the latter without forfeiting its uplifting and euphoric nature. You are going to feel this strain in your face, and it will leave your mind buzzing for hours. It's a feeling that builds, so be sure to give it a moment to fully creep into your consciousness. The smell and flavor are a little misleading—based on its parents, you might think Pootie Tang would taste like sweet citrus, but it will offer a more earthy and sour taste, like a grapefruit. 

Bedford Grow

From seed to patient, Bedford Grow upholds itself to the highest standards in plant care and quality products to provide therapeutic healing for the patients of Illinois.