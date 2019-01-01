About this product
Road Trip Haze is a light Sativa flower. The profile of citrus immediately invigorates the senses. This flower may provide patients with clear-headed, social, uplifting effects without inducing anxiety. The flower is ideal for daytime use when there are tasks to be finished.
From seed to patient, Bedford Grow upholds itself to the highest standards in plant care and quality products to provide therapeutic healing for the patients of Illinois.