VA Haze is a potent Sativa flower. Patients may experience immediate uplifting, cerebral effects making this flower a daytime medicine. This flower may also cause sedative effects as well as appetite stimulation. Patients who suffer from anxiety will want to start with low doses of this medicine.
Bedford Grow
From seed to patient, Bedford Grow upholds itself to the highest standards in plant care and quality products to provide therapeutic healing for the patients of Illinois.