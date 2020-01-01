Bred by the famed Seed Junky Genetics, Animal Face is a cross of Face Off OG and their own Animal Mints. It takes the piney, gassy terpene profile and potent high from Face Off OG and pairs it with the cookie flavored smoothness of Animal Mints. Dense nugs pack a punch, letting consumers drift off into physical and mental bliss. Animal Face draws from some of the more famous California genetics, making it a great choice for anyone wanting to taste a bit of history.