Sour Diesel Shatter 1g
by MPX Melting Point Extracts
1 gram
$50.00
Pickup 56.9 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Be the first to review this product.
Bred by Certified Portland, Monkey Bread #1 is an indica-dominant hybrid that crosses Grease Monkey and Forum Cut GSC. With an aroma of Dutch cocoa, vanilla, peach, and earthy hash, its flavor takes on notes of chocolate, spice, and shortbread. Enjoy Monkey Bread #1 to ease stress and tension, and to kickstart the appetite.