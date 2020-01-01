Biohazard Live Resin Batter 0.5g
by MPX Melting Point Extracts
0.5 grams
$50.00
Pickup 20.6 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
0.5 grams
$50.00
Pickup 20.6 miles away
Be the first to review this product.
A hybrid from Archive Seed Bank, Shark Bite combines Great White Shark with a Face Off OG backcross into one fast-finishing, easy-to-grow strain. Its fat, sticky colas emit a delicious candied fruit aroma with a hint of skunky OG flavor for good measure. Considered a 50/50 hybrid, Shark Bite typically comes in between 18% and 24% THC and makes excellent concentrates.