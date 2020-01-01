 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Shark Bite Diamonds 1g

by Bee Hive Extracts

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this strain

Shark Bite

Shark Bite

A hybrid from Archive Seed Bank, Shark Bite combines Great White Shark with a Face Off OG backcross into one fast-finishing, easy-to-grow strain. Its fat, sticky colas emit a delicious candied fruit aroma with a hint of skunky OG flavor for good measure. Considered a 50/50 hybrid, Shark Bite typically comes in between 18% and 24% THC and makes excellent concentrates.

About this brand

Bee Hive Extracts Logo
WE USE CUSTOM SOLVENT FORMULAS THAT ARE SPECIFIC TO EACH CLIENTS NEEDS IN A TOP OF THE LINE CLOSED LOOP SYSTEM TO ACHIEVE THE BEST RESULTS POSSIBLE