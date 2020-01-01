 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Search Leafly

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Shark Bite Wax 1g
Hybrid

Shark Bite Wax 1g

by Beehive Extracts

Write a review

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Shark Bite

Shark Bite

A hybrid from Archive Seed Bank, Shark Bite combines Great White Shark with a Face Off OG backcross into one fast-finishing, easy-to-grow strain. Its fat, sticky colas emit a delicious candied fruit aroma with a hint of skunky OG flavor for good measure. Considered a 50/50 hybrid, Shark Bite typically comes in between 18% and 24% THC and makes excellent concentrates.

About this brand

Beehive Extracts Logo
Hashin’ is our passion. We work with some of the best growers in Oregon to bring you terpene-rich extracts at affordable prices.