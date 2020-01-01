 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
SPK Budder 1g

by Bee Hive Extracts

SPK (f.k.a. Sour Patch Kids) by Dark Heart Nursery is a sativa-dominant crossing of Sour Diesel and Candyland. It emits a pungent aroma of diesel and sweet earth. This strain’s effects tend to be happy and uplifting, making it well-suited for consumers suffering from stress and depression. SPK grows in a similar fashion to Candyland, expressing tangled golden stigmas and subtle purple hues in its dense, frosty foliage. 

About this brand

Bee Hive Extracts Logo
WE USE CUSTOM SOLVENT FORMULAS THAT ARE SPECIFIC TO EACH CLIENTS NEEDS IN A TOP OF THE LINE CLOSED LOOP SYSTEM TO ACHIEVE THE BEST RESULTS POSSIBLE