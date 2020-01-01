 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Pineapple Cookies Cartridge 0.5g

by Beezle Extracts

Beezle Extracts Concentrates Cartridges Pineapple Cookies Cartridge 0.5g

Pineapple Cookies

Pineapple Cookies

Pineapple Cookies

Pineapple Cookies by Calyx Gardens is an introspective Platinum Girl Scout Cookies cross with flavor to spare. It was created by breeding the Calyx Garden Pineapple OG Kush father (Poison OG x Purple Pineapple) with the long-lasting body-melter Platinum GSC. Relaxation and happiness creep across the body, gradually dissolving stress and depression as the consumer's mood elevates. This strain's aroma is bright and buttery, exhibiting sweet notes from both its parents.

About this brand

