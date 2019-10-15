Topical Serum - Terpene Rich Sample Size - 150mg (5ml)
by CBD American Shaman
1 piece
$34.99
Pickup 76.7 miles away
All of the benefits of CBD in a very convenient form. Use topically as part of your daily routine where needed to receive the benefits of a moisturizer and CBD Hemp oil. CONTAINS LESS THAN 0.3% THC
on October 15th, 2019
This balm is absolutely wonderful! I have chronic shoulder pain and I use the balm on a regular basis. The smell is very pleasant, and it lasts longer than other products I've used in the past. I have also used it for headache relief. I would 100% recommend this to everyone!