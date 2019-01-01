Full-Spectrum CBD Massage Oil 800 mg
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Use coupon code LEAFLY10 for 10% off. Click the "Buy Here" button to shop and save Our wonderful massage oil is infused with Full-Spectrum CBD Oil and essential oils. 800mg of CBD per bottle. • Missouri Hemp, curated and cold-extracted in our indoor-grow facility • Plants remain in our chain of custody from seed to sale • Produced under the highest cGMP Quality Standards • 3rd party tested, lab results available at beleaflifesoils.com/testresults Get the relief you need with a relaxing massage and CBD.
