Full-Spectrum CBD Massage Oil 800 mg

by BeLeaf Life's Oils

About this product

Use coupon code LEAFLY10 for 10% off. Click the "Buy Here" button to shop and save Our wonderful massage oil is infused with Full-Spectrum CBD Oil and essential oils. 800mg of CBD per bottle. • Missouri Hemp, curated and cold-extracted in our indoor-grow facility • Plants remain in our chain of custody from seed to sale • Produced under the highest cGMP Quality Standards • 3rd party tested, lab results available at beleaflifesoils.com/testresults Get the relief you need with a relaxing massage and CBD.

BeLeaf is more than a name. It’s a commitment to the healing power of whole hemp plant CBD oil — Oil that is all-natural, holistic, and passionately produced. Licensed by the Missouri Department of Agriculture in 2015, BeLeaf started as a company to help give intractable epilepsy patients their lives back, and give their families real hope for the future. As the Farm Bill passed December of 2018, we have created a line of consumer products to sell beyond our seizure patients. BeLeaf Life's Oils is an industry leader in the quality of CBD grown and produced. The plants are grown indoors in a cGMP facility (Current Good Manufacturing Practices) and remain in our chain of custody from seed to sale. We use a sophisticated hydroponic system, that consistently provides the necessary nutrients to water our plants. Our controlled indoor facility eliminates the need to ever use pesticides. Every batch of oil is tested twice by a third-party lab leaving each product with a batch ID number and QR code that directs our customers to the test results.