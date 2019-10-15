Canine 300 - CBD and Terpene Rich Hemp Oil - Water Soluble - 300mg (30ml)
by CBD American Shaman
Use coupon code LEAFLY10 for 10% off. Click the "Buy Here" button to shop and save! Support the wellness of the more furry members of your family with pure and potent full-spectrum CBD. Our oil is great for calming anxiety, reducing inflammation and fighting pain. Just a few drops on their tongue or added to their food for the relief they need. • Missouri Hemp, curated and cold-extracted in our indoor-grow facility in Earth City, MO • 3rdparty tested, Lab results available at beleaflifeoils.com/testresults • Produced under the highest cGMP Quality Standards • Blended with MCT Coconut Oil for a naturally pleasing taste 2.5 mg (3 drops or 0.15 mL ) twice a day for every 10 lbs the pet weighs. CBD Oil can be administered orally or dropped on your pet’s food/treats. Ingredients: Full-Spectrum CBD Oil, MCT Coconut Oil
on October 15th, 2019
I recommended this product to my relatives for their old family dog and they were extremely satisfied. They saw excellent results and also really appreciated the transparency of the product.
on October 15th, 2019
This oil has done wonders for my dog. I really appreciate the fact that I am able to look at the test results for the oil online. I don't you about you, but I sure do like knowing what is in the products I give my pup.