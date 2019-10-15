 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Pet CBD Oil 500mg

by BeLeaf Life's Oils

5.0
Pet CBD Oil 500mg
BeLeaf Life's Oils Pets Pet Tinctures Pet CBD Oil 500mg

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Use coupon code LEAFLY10 for 10% off. Click the "Buy Here" button to shop and save! Support the wellness of the more furry members of your family with pure and potent full-spectrum CBD. Our oil is great for calming anxiety, reducing inflammation and fighting pain. Just a few drops on their tongue or added to their food for the relief they need. • Missouri Hemp, curated and cold-extracted in our indoor-grow facility in Earth City, MO • 3rdparty tested, Lab results available at beleaflifeoils.com/testresults • Produced under the highest cGMP Quality Standards • Blended with MCT Coconut Oil for a naturally pleasing taste 2.5 mg (3 drops or 0.15 mL ) twice a day for every 10 lbs the pet weighs. CBD Oil can be administered orally or dropped on your pet’s food/treats. Ingredients: Full-Spectrum CBD Oil, MCT Coconut Oil

2 customer reviews

5.02

EJBP

I recommended this product to my relatives for their old family dog and they were extremely satisfied. They saw excellent results and also really appreciated the transparency of the product.

Shanny1162

This oil has done wonders for my dog. I really appreciate the fact that I am able to look at the test results for the oil online. I don't you about you, but I sure do like knowing what is in the products I give my pup.

About this brand

BeLeaf is more than a name. It’s a commitment to the healing power of whole hemp plant CBD oil — Oil that is all-natural, holistic, and passionately produced. Licensed by the Missouri Department of Agriculture in 2015, BeLeaf started as a company to help give intractable epilepsy patients their lives back, and give their families real hope for the future. As the Farm Bill passed December of 2018, we have created a line of consumer products to sell beyond our seizure patients. BeLeaf Life's Oils is an industry leader in the quality of CBD grown and produced. The plants are grown indoors in a cGMP facility (Current Good Manufacturing Practices) and remain in our chain of custody from seed to sale. We use a sophisticated hydroponic system, that consistently provides the necessary nutrients to water our plants. Our controlled indoor facility eliminates the need to ever use pesticides. Every batch of oil is tested twice by a third-party lab leaving each product with a batch ID number and QR code that directs our customers to the test results.