Grandma’s Hemp Full Spectrum CBD Oil 300mg (10mg per serving) This innovative and quality-tested tincture was designed with health-conscious consumers in mind. Take it straight, or add it to your favorite morning beverage to bring about balance and harmony in your day! Each bottle has 300mg of CBD (10mg per serving). Product Info: 30ml Bottle of CBD Oil 10 mg of CBD per serving 300 mg of CBD per bottle All of our hemp is US grown in Colorado. We source material from local farms that exclusively use organic farming practices. Our natural CBD Oil for our Grandma’s Hemp Tinctures comes from medicinal cannabis strains. These strains are considered medicinal strains due to their high CBD level. Processed using state-of-the-art extraction. Ensuring the highest quality extracted oil available. Laboratory tested, and custom formulated to ensure you know exactly what you are getting. Click Here to View 3rd Party Lab Certificate of Analysis. Suggested Use: Shake well before use. Our most common serving size is 20 drops (1 full dropper) once a day, but we generally recommend exploring to see exactly what works best for you. Some people will start out with 5 drops (1/4 of a dropper) for the first week. Then increase by 5 drops (1/4 of a dropper) for additional 7 days. This process will continue until you reach your desired results. Most people see best results around 10 drops twice a day, but for more severe conditions you may have to work up to 20 drops twice a day. Place CBD Oil drops under the tongue and hold them there for 90 seconds for best absorption. By placing under the tongue CBD gets absorbed directly into the bloodstream via the capillary blood vessels. Ingredients: Our Tinctures are formulated with High Quality Fractionated MCT Coconut Oil (MCT: Medium Chain Triglyceride), Non GMO Sunflower Lecithin & Full Spectrum Hemp Cannabinoid Extract.