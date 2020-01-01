 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Hybrid

Kush Mints Top Tier

by Bell Family Dispensary CBD Oil

Write a review
Bell Family Dispensary CBD Oil Cannabis Flower Kush Mints Top Tier

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this strain

Kush Mints

Kush Mints

Kush Mints is a popular strain in the Cookies family. It crosses Animal Mints and the classic Bubba Kush, resulting in a high-THC hybrid with a unique, mint taste. While Bubba Kush is a famous, mythical strain from the '90s, Animal Mints is a relatively new Cookies cross from Seed Junky Genetics. Kush Mints typically has multi-colored dark purple and dark green buds with orange hairs, and its strong euphoria may be too much for novice consumers. Kush Mints has a complex Cookies smell and taste with a trademark mint aroma and taste woven in. It’s usually grown indoors, hydroponically with technical skill for best results.

About this brand

Our Grandma’s Hemp™ Full Spectrum CBD Oil house brand comes from medicinal hemp strains. These strains are considered medicinal strains due to their high CBD level. Our producer is a seed to product farm, and is involved in all aspects of how our CBD oil is made and closely monitors every step of the production and farming process. They use organic farming practices, therefore there is no need for toxic fertilizers or pesticides. They were also one of the first 13 hemp producers to be certified by the U.S. Hemp Authority™. The U.S. Hemp Authority™ Certification Program is our industry’s initiative to provide high standards, best practices and self-regulation, giving confidence to consumers and law enforcement that hemp products are safe, and legal. We provide the most potent, most pure, and most effective Hemp products on the market. Backed by 3rd party independent Lab test on every Batch. For your first CBD order, use coupon code FIRSTORDER for 15% off!