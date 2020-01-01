 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
About this product

About this strain

Double Tap

Double Tap

Double Tap by Mr. Mack’s Snacks is a potent cannabis strain designed for high-tolerance consumers. The strain’s Monster Cookies x Yeti OG x Bloo's Kloos heritage boasts large yields and potency well over 20% THC. Double Tap’s Bloo's Kloos ancestry also gives this strain sweet and aromatic flavors of berry, pine, grape, and fuel. This heavy indica should be consumed sparingly. As the name implies, Double Tap takes you out and puts you down, leaving the body sedated and the mind relaxed.

