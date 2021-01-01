 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Lemon Cherry Gelato Blunt 1.2g
Hybrid

Lemon Cherry Gelato Blunt 1.2g

by BeMore Blunt

Write a review
BeMore Blunt Cannabis Pre-rolls Lemon Cherry Gelato Blunt 1.2g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Lemon Cherry Gelato Blunt 1.2g by BeMore Blunt

About this brand

BeMore Blunt Logo

About this strain

Lemon Cherry Gelato

Lemon Cherry Gelato

Lemon Cherry Gelato is a hybrid marijuana strain. We’re still learning about the flavors and effects of Lemon Cherry Gelato – If you’ve smoked this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review