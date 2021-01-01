Hybrid
Lemon Cherry Gelato Blunt 1.2g
by BeMore BluntWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Lemon Cherry Gelato Blunt 1.2g by BeMore Blunt
About this brand
BeMore Blunt
About this strain
Lemon Cherry Gelato
Lemon Cherry Gelato is a hybrid marijuana strain. We’re still learning about the flavors and effects of Lemon Cherry Gelato – If you’ve smoked this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.