  5. Josh D OG Pre-Roll 0.5g
Indica

Josh D OG Pre-Roll 0.5g

by Benson Elvis

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this strain

Josh D OG

Josh D OG

Josh D OG by Karma Genetics is a handcrafted OG hybrid with a lineage stretching back to Florida, 1991. Josh D and Matt “Bubba” Berger began developing these genetics in Orlando and helped define the OG culture we know today. This strain is a three deep cross of SFV OG x Triangle Kush x Hell’s Angels OG and offers consumers relaxing effects with an amplified Kush flavor. This indica-dominant hybrid is euphoric and happy while still saddling consumers with potent mid-level sedation.   

