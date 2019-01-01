About this product
As the name suggests, the terpenes in this beauty crackle with a pop of sweet stone fruit layered with piney and peppery undertones. A CBD rich powerhouse, we love this beautiful outdoor flower for its great taste and its reputation for the relief of stress and anxiety.
We are a family-owned farm dedicated to sourcing the best CBD flower and buds available. We work closely with small farms who use all organic practices to grow our high quality hemp buds. All of our hemp flower is slow dried, 60 day cured, hand trimmed and grown outdoors without the use of any chemical herbicides, pesticides or synthetic fertilizers.