 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Energized & Creative

Energized & Creative

by Berkshire CBD

Write a review
Berkshire CBD Cannabis Flower Energized & Creative

$75.95MSRP

About this product

Try a bit of everything with our new Energized & Creative Collection! This is a great way to sample a variety of our premium offerings at a great value. Each order serves up a flight of three, individually packaged, 3.5g hemp flowers. There is a huge difference in the quality of hemp grown for extraction or industrial products and hemp grown specifically for the CBD flower. From the cultivation, to the slow-dry process, to the 60-day cure, Berkshire CBD's premium hemp flower is a true standout in both it's quality and integrity. The Connoisseur's menu is a perfect choice for those looking to dive in and explore a premier showcase of the very best in hemp flower. A great option for both those new to CBD flower, and the seasoned connoisseur alike! The current line up in this package includes Elektra, Lifter, and Pine Berry.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Berkshire CBD Logo
We are a family-owned farm dedicated to sourcing the best CBD flower and buds available. We work closely with small farms who use all organic practices to grow our high quality hemp buds. All of our hemp flower is slow dried, 60 day cured, hand trimmed and grown outdoors without the use of any chemical herbicides, pesticides or synthetic fertilizers.