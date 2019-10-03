 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Pine Berry

by Berkshire CBD

$10.95MSRP

About this product

This premium batch of Pine Berry showcases the best example we have seen of this very special CBD hemp flower. These dense little buds are perfectly hand manicured and just bursting with notes of lemon and pine. This flower is a true standout and a must try for anyone looking for something unique in smokable hemp flower. The buds are on the smaller side but don't be fooled, they are dense, beautifully trimmed and deliver a wonderful calm.

Gdunc

Mine came packaged in a air tight plastic bag. Nice package. Feeling is good. Can feel working. I really enjoyed it. Will buy again.

About this brand

We are a family-owned farm dedicated to sourcing the best CBD flower and buds available. We work closely with small farms who use all organic practices to grow our high quality hemp buds. All of our hemp flower is slow dried, 60 day cured, hand trimmed and grown outdoors without the use of any chemical herbicides, pesticides or synthetic fertilizers.