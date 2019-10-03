About this product

This premium batch of Pine Berry showcases the best example we have seen of this very special CBD hemp flower. These dense little buds are perfectly hand manicured and just bursting with notes of lemon and pine. This flower is a true standout and a must try for anyone looking for something unique in smokable hemp flower. The buds are on the smaller side but don't be fooled, they are dense, beautifully trimmed and deliver a wonderful calm.