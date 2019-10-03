Gdunc
on October 3rd, 2019
Mine came packaged in a air tight plastic bag. Nice package. Feeling is good. Can feel working. I really enjoyed it. Will buy again.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
This premium batch of Pine Berry showcases the best example we have seen of this very special CBD hemp flower. These dense little buds are perfectly hand manicured and just bursting with notes of lemon and pine. This flower is a true standout and a must try for anyone looking for something unique in smokable hemp flower. The buds are on the smaller side but don't be fooled, they are dense, beautifully trimmed and deliver a wonderful calm.
on October 3rd, 2019
Mine came packaged in a air tight plastic bag. Nice package. Feeling is good. Can feel working. I really enjoyed it. Will buy again.